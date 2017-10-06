Goat's Hair Extensions: Photographer Captures Styles Worn By Women From Angola's 'lost tribes' 

Related Stories These remarkable photographs show the fascinating hairstyles worn by tribeswomen in rural Angola.



The images were taken by London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi as he toured the southern African country in search of its 'lost tribes'.



In his quest he captured insightful snapshots into the lifestyles and customs of the people living in these isolated rural communities.



A prominent feature in the photographs is the tribeswomen's incredible headgear and how it represents their status within their groups.



The women are fiercely proud of their traditional hairstyles and clothes and are more keen than the men of the tribes to cling on to their ancient customs.





