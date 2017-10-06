Trump Rolls Back Access To Free Birth Control

Related Stories Donald Trump's government has issued a ruling that allows employers to opt out of providing free birth control to millions of Americans.



The rule allows employers and insurers to decline to provide birth control if doing so violates their "religious beliefs" or "moral convictions".

