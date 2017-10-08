£10m Russell Brand Pleads Poverty After Revealing He Has Given Away All His Money

Related Stories He was once a world-famous movie star living in the lap of luxury with pop star wife Katy Perry, but now Russell Brand has declared he has squandered all his money.



Appearing to contradict reports that he’s worth £10 million, Brand, left, said: ‘I live hand to mouth.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.