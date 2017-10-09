Three Women Stuck In Airport After Plastic Surgery

Related Stories Three women who had travelled to South Korea to undergo plastic surgery were reportedly stuck at the airport on their return journey because they looked too different from their passport pictures.



The trio, said to be from China, were recovering from their operations, as it appears, as they had swollen faces and bandages around their head.



They were said to look nothing like their passport photos and had been stopped from flying home, according to reports on Chinese-language media.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







