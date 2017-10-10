 

Countries With The Largest Erect Penises In The World Revealed...Ghana Grabs Top Spot
 
10-Oct-2017  
A GRAPHIC has revealed the average size of a man's erect penis from around the world and Africa takes top spot.

Target Map created the colour-coded interactive graphic which shows the different sizes of men's manhood depending on where they're from.


What are the largest erect penis sizes on average around the world?

The African countries in red have the largest manhoods while erect, while orange comes second, yellow is in middle, light green is the smallest and green is the smallest.

Western African countries like Ghana, the Congo and Gabon grab the top spot, with their averages in excess of 16 centimetres.
 
 

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :   



 
 

