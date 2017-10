Related Stories Bill and Hillary Clinton are not speaking to each other after a blazing argument over her election book, it has been claimed.



The former President threw a manuscript in the trash after Hillary ignored his advice not to publish it, according to author Ed Klein.



Bill had red-penned the book in an attempt to improve it, a friend allegedly told Klein, but flew into a rage when Hillary refused to read any of his notes.









Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.