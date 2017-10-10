Obama's Daughter Arrested For Buying 6 Pounds Of Marijuana Fake News

Related Stories Malia Obama being arrested in a massive marijuana bust in Chicago is fake news. There is no truth to a report that former President Barack Obama’s daughter was arrested for buying 6 pounds of pot. Rather, this is a rehashed fake news article that circulated in August 2017.



Where did the current fake news originate? In October 2017, social media users circulated the fake news from America’s Last Line of Defense, which published the story on Oct. 6, 2017, reporting that Malia Obama was caught buying drugs and was then arrested for doing so.

