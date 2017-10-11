I'm Not Responsible For The Death Of Whitney Houston's Daughter

Related Stories Nick Gordon is speaking out two years after ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown tragically passed and is addressing rumors that he was responsible for her death.



It was Gordon, 28, who found the 22-year-old face down in the bathtub after a night of partying and arguing and attempted to revive her in scenes that bore a chilling resemblance to the circumstances of her own mother, Whitney Houston's passing.



Brown's autopsy revealed she had marijuana, alcohol, a cocaine-related substance, anxiety medication, and morphine in her system, but her manner of death has been labeled 'undetermined' as they can't tell if it was intentional or accidental.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.