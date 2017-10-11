I'm Not Responsible For The Death Of Whitney Houston's Daughter

|
Nick Gordon is speaking out two years after ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown tragically passed and is addressing rumors that he was responsible for her death.
It was Gordon, 28, who found the 22-year-old face down in the bathtub after a night of partying and arguing and attempted to revive her in scenes that bore a chilling resemblance to the circumstances of her own mother, Whitney Houston's passing.
Brown's autopsy revealed she had marijuana, alcohol, a cocaine-related substance, anxiety medication, and morphine in her system, but her manner of death has been labeled 'undetermined' as they can't tell if it was intentional or accidental.
