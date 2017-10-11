Ben Affleck Apologises For 'Groping' MTV Host

Related Stories Actor Ben Affleck has apologised after being criticised for groping an MTV presenter on air in 2003.



The incident surfaced after he posted condemnation of Harvey Weinstein, who is facing sexual assault allegations.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.