Serena Williams Looks Flawless As She Shares Tender Moment With Baby Daughter

Related Stories After conquering the tennis world she's loving every minute of motherhood.



And Serena Williams gave fans a glimpse at her blissful life in a Snapchat clip on Wednesday with baby daughter Alexis, who is just six weeks old.









Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.