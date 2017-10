Related Stories A student fell to her death while posing for a photograph on cliffs at Seven Sisters, an inquest heard.



Hyewon Kim, 23, came to the UK to study English and on 22 June took a trip to Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex, alone.



She asked a stranger to take her picture, but as she jumped in the air for the shot she lost her footing and fell 200ft (60m).

