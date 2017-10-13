Footballer Yaya Toure's Wife Ditches The Typical WAG Glamour Look...

Related Stories She married £220,000-a-week footballer husband Yaya Toure in 2004 and shares three children with him.



But Gineba Toure seemed keen to ditch the typical WAG glamour, as she stepped out in a casual outfit for a spot of pampering on Thursday.



She kept her look understated in a bomber jacket and jeans as she left a nail salon in Wilmslow, Cheshire, where she lives with her Manchester City midfielder partner.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.