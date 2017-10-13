Kim Kardashian Orders Kanye West To Go On Diet...   

|
She was left feeling 'insecure' after unflattering pictures surfaced of her during a trip to Mexico in May, but after shaping up she claims she has never felt better.
And now Kim Kardashian wants her husband Kanye West, 40, to follow suit, reportedly putting the rapper on a 'daddy diet' ahead of the arrival of their third child early next year.
The reality beauty, 36, is ordering her beau to embark on a strict training and diet regime, as she wants Kanye to be 'feeling his best' as they expand their brood.
