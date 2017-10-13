Kim Kardashian Orders Kanye West To Go On Diet...   

Related Stories She was left feeling 'insecure' after unflattering pictures surfaced of her during a trip to Mexico in May, but after shaping up she claims she has never felt better.



And now Kim Kardashian wants her husband Kanye West, 40, to follow suit, reportedly putting the rapper on a 'daddy diet' ahead of the arrival of their third child early next year.



The reality beauty, 36, is ordering her beau to embark on a strict training and diet regime, as she wants Kanye to be 'feeling his best' as they expand their brood.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( 0 ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority. Featured Video