50 Cent Compares 'Popular TV Presenter To A Beast

The two let leash on one another on social media after chatshow host Wendy told the hip-hop star to 'get a life'. Her comments were sparked by his plans to throw a 'child support release party' on his son's 21st birthday.



In response 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram, sharing a picture of Wendy on the beach in her bikini - and calling her 'ugly'.





