Related Stories They’re Crystal Palace, and they score when they want.



After suffering seven successive losses, all without scoring, Selhurst Park’s supporters seized their opportunity to sing a song they had all but forgotten.



Not only did Roy Hodgson’s striker-less side get their first goal of the season, they got two – against the champions in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. No longer goalless, no longer pointless.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







