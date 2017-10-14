Watford 2-1 Arsenal

Related Stories Arsenal pleaded bitter injustice but they left with little more than they deserved. They spurned their chances, failed to fly and were reeling - on the ropes - before Tom Cleverley crashed in an injury time winner.



The dubious penalty which triggered Watford’s improbable comeback provided cover for Arsene Wenger. The Brazilian Richarlison fell cheaply to ground, even though he takes huge credit for his side’s first win over this opposition here in 30 years. But what happen next was another pf those desperate capitulations which have characterised the late Wenger years. It only compounds the agony that the win took Watford fourth – the territory that once was Arsenal’s.

