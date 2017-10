Related Stories Namely, if you want to live a long and healthy life she recommends eating porridge for breakfast every day and, most importantly, start avoiding men.



That’s right. It turns out the secret to long life has been hiding in men this whole time. Or, to be more precise, it has been hiding away from men.



“They’re just more trouble than they’re worth,” Gallan explains.

Read Full Story .... thehomemedicine.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.