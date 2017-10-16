Craig David Agrees To Perform At A Wedding After Woman Tweeted Him Every Day For A YEAR

Related Stories Craig David has surprised a bride-to-be by agreeing to perform at her wedding, after she tweeted him every day for a year.



The star made the announcement during an appearance on Brisbane's radio station, hit105, on Friday.



He was speaking to the presenters when they told him that one of his fans, who had been tweeting him, was on the line - and he immediately knew who it was.



Sophie McEvoy's, from Marston Green, Birmingham, is due to marry fiancé Richard McCausland in Tenerife on 27 October.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.