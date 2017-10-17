Totti Rates Ronaldo Ahead Of Messi, Neymar

Related Stories The Roma and Italy legend has given his opinion on the FIFA Best Player awards and believes it will be another joyous night for Real Madrid



Francesco Totti has said that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar. Source: Goal.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.