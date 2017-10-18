Balotelli Pictured With Newborn Son Lion For First Time...

Related Stories Mario Balotelli has welcomed the birth of his second son, Lion, with a photograph posted in the build-up to Nice's Europa League clash with Lazio this week.



Reports in Italy last month claimed the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker's girlfriend Clelia had given birth to a baby boy named Lion, in Zurich.



And now Balotelli, 27, has posed with his second child for the first time to confirm the news. Lion, at almost three weeks old, is a brother to the forward's four-year-old daughter Pia.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.