Beyonce Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body In An Emerald Green Cutaway

Related Stories It's been just four months since Beyonce welcomed twins Sir and Rumi, and already, the A-list star is back to her pre-baby body.



Stepping out for the TIDAL X BROOKLYN charity concert in New York City on Tuesday night, the 36-year-old looked sultry in a slinky emerald green gown.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.