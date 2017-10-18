‘Four Britons’ Kidnapped In Nigeria

Related Stories Four people, believed to be British, have been kidnapped in Nigeria's southern Delta state, police in the country have said.



The four were reportedly taken at about 02:00 local time on Friday when suspected militants stormed a rural community they were living in.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.