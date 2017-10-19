Champions League: Chelsea 3-3 Roma

Related Stories Antonio Conte must be sick of Manchester City. Three weeks after Pep Guardiola's side defeated Chelsea in their own backyard, two former City players tore the Blues apart.



Edin Dzeko scored twice — one a stunning volley — while Aleksandar Kolarov hit Roma's first and provided two assists as they pushed Chelsea to the limit.



The away side's contribution to this scintillating match only told half the story. There cannot have been a better sporting spectacle anywhere in Europe.





