Messi Scores His 100th European Goal In Barca Win

Related Stories Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in European football for Barcelona to leave them home and dry in the qualifying stage despite a pre-match monsoon and a red card for Gerard Pique.



His century came in just 122 games. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to reach three figures and he clocked up his 100 goals in 143 matches.



Messi’s free-kick – he seems to take them with the same certainty that he will score that some players take penalties – got Barcelona out of a hole after Scottish referee William Collum had sent off Pique for deflecting the ball into the net with his hand.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.