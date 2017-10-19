Prince Harry And Girlfriend In A Very Discreet Meeting With The Queen

Related Stories The Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows was discreetly waved through the gates of Buckingham Palace and cruised to a halt at the Queen’s private entrance.



Out stepped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen. They were there for tea.



I am told it happened on Thursday last week and inevitably it has set tongues wagging at the prospect of a royal engagement.



Ever since Harry issued his edict about privacy 11 months ago when he felt the media were trampling over his romance, royal aides have been extremely cautious about commenting on his private life.





