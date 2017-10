Mukesh Ambani Related Stories Mukesh Ambani, who boasts the highest net worth in all of India, boosted his wealth by another $1.5 billion as shares in his industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries gained more than 4 percent in trading, reaching an all time high.



The shares surged on expectations that its telecoms unit would announce a new, attractive data plan, and also develop new gas fields, Reuters reported.

