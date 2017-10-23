Star-Studded FIFA Football Awards: Idris Elba's Selfie, Messi and Ronaldo's Pregnant Girlfriend et al

Related Stories She's thought to be almost eight months pregnant with their first child together.



And Georgina Rodriguez cut an effortlessly maternal figure as she flaunted her baby bump alongside beau Cristiano Ronaldo as they attended the Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Monday evening where he won player of the year.



Looking sensational in a glitzy silver gown, Georgina, 22, beamed as she cuddled up to her footballing legend boyfriend and his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. at the Palladium Theatre in the capital's West End.

