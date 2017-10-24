R. Kelly Forced Me To Have Sex With His Other Women - Says Ex-Girlfriend

Related Stories One of R Kelly's ex-girlfriend's has opened up about her relationship with the performer.



Kitti Jones, who spoke to Buzzfeed over the summer about her time in Kelly's alleged 'cult', has spoken out against to say she was physically abused by the singer, and that he forced her to have sex with other women.



Jones told the Rolling Stone that she met Kelly in 2011 at an after-party for a concert in Dallas - and that the two quickly began texting regularly.



About two months later, she claims that Kelly, who is now 50, paid for the Dallas-based radio DJ to visit him in Denver. Almost as soon as she arrived, Jones said he immediately started masturbating in front of her.



Later that year she said she began falling for Kelly and left her job to move in with him in Chicago.