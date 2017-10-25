Fmr. US President George HW Bush Apologises After Actress Claims He 'Sexually Assaulted' Her

Related Stories Former President George HW Bush has apologized after an actress claimed he 'sexually assaulted' her while he was in his wheelchair.



Heather Lind, 34, who starred in AMC's series 'Turn: Washington's Spies', made the allegations against the 93-year-old former president on Instagram in a lengthy post with accompanying photos.



'When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,' Lind alleges.

