Woman Slits Own Sister's Throat With A Bread Knife After Sleeping With Brother-In-Law

A scorned lover has been jailed for at least 22 years for a ferocious knife attack on her own sister in a bid to win back the affections of her brother-in-law.



Sabah Khan, 27, butchered her 34-year-old sister Saima Khan with a kitchen knife at their home in Luton in May 2016 because she wanted her brother-in-law Hafeez Rehmen for herself.



She lured her older sister home under the ruse her children were crying, before slashing her throat with such ferocity she almost decapitated her.



In a 'scene of carnage' which lasted some eight minutes, Sabah chopped off her sister's hand and pulled off her clothing to continue stabbing her as she lay dead, while her children were upstairs sleeping.



