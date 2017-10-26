British Passengers Flying To US To Be Interviewed...

Related Stories BRITISH travellers bound for the US will face security interviews at airports as anti-terror measures are stepped up around the world from tomorrow.



A US government spokeswoman says new security measures "will impact all flights," which means Brits will be grilled before they board planes.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.