Stormzy's Girlfriend Maya Flaunts Assets...   

Related Stories She has seen her star soar after her romance with Stormzy (Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr.) came to light in 2016.



And Maya Jama, 23, proved why she was one of Britain's most striking new stars, as she sizzled in a smoking hot campaign for lingerie brand, Freya.



The TV presenter, who showcased her busty cleavage and curves in a number of skimpy two-pieces, also dished the dirt on her romance with the rapper, 24 - confessing that she checked his phone in the early stages of their relationship.