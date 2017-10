Related Stories Rihanna has proven her reign as one of the world's most stylish women is far from over as she wows on the cover of Vogue Arabia.



The 29-year-old star channels Queen Nefertiti, one of Egypt's most-celebrated figures, in the incredible new shoot, which is shot by Greg Kadel.



The Love on the Brain hitmaker models a striking reptile print jacket, as well as Nefertiti's iconic blue headpiece.

Read Full Story .... www.dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.