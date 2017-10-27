Spain's New Civil War...

Related Stories The Catalan Parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, prompting the central government to impose direct rule just 40 minutes later.



The motion was carried by 70 votes to 10, with two abstentions.



But before the vote, opposition parties stormed out of parliament in protest - with pro-independence MPs draping their empty seats with Catalan flags.



In response, the Spanish government in Madrid has invoked article 155 of the country's constitution, dismantling Catalonia’s autonomy.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.