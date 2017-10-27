Black Man Who Was Forced Into A Coffin By White South Africans And Threatened To Burn Him Alive Breaks Down In Tears

Related Stories Two white farmers, who forced a terrified black man they caught on their land into a coffin and threatened to throw in a snake and burn him alive, were sent to prison today for attempted murder.



Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson were also sentenced for kidnapping, assault with GBH and intimidation in a trial that highlighted the deep racial divisions in South Africa.



The pair were sentenced to a combined 35 years after a court was shown a horrific two-minute long video of them threatening their victim, trapped inside a coffin, as he pleaded for his life.





