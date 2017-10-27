X Factor Millionaire Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital...

Related Stories Simon Cowell has been stretchered out of his house in a neck brace after falling down the stairs while going to get a cup of hot milk.



The millionaire music mogul was taken to hospital from his London mansion in the back of an ambulance after the accident between 7.30am and 8.30am today.



The X-Factor star, 58, is believed to be going downstairs to get a cup of hot milk because he was having trouble sleeping when he either slipped or fainted.



It is not known if his partner Lauren or son Eric were at home at the time.



He is currently in hospital undergoing tests but his injuries are not believed to be serious.