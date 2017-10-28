Tiger Woods Sentenced To 12 Months Probation And Mandatory Drug Treatment 

Related Stories Professional golf star Tiger Woods was sentenced to 12 months of probation on Friday after pleading guilty to reckless driving in connection with his arrest on May 29, when Florida police found him unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz.



Woods will be required to take a diversion program, pay a $250 fine and court costs, perform 20 hours of community service, attend DUI school, and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers discuss how their lives were damaged by impaired driving.





