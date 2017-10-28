The World's First Smart TRACK-LESS Train Opens in China

Related Stories A futuristic rail system featuring track-less trains and virtual lines was launched in a Chinese city yesterday.



Billed as the world's first 'smart train', the vehicle runs on virtual rail lines through the bustling streets of Zhuzhou in China's Hunan Province, reported People's Daily Online.



The train could travel as quickly as 70kmh, or 43 mph, and carry as many as 300 passengers.

