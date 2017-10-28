Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham

Related Stories Manchester United overcame Tottenham 1-0 thanks to a late Anthony Martial strike in Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kick-off.



Both teams cancelled each other out well during Saturday's cagey affair but it was United who had the better chances to come away with all three points.



And after Dele Alli missed a golden chance to give Tottenham the lead, Martial stepped up four minutes later to net the winner for United after firing home with his left foot after latching on to Romelu Lukaku's header.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.