Theorists Believe The World Is Going To End Next MONTH

Related Stories Conspiracy theorists are yet again convinced that the mysterious plant Nibiru is set to destroy Earth in the coming weeks.



Nibiru was supposed to eradicate Earth on September 23 after a Christian numerologist claimed it was on a collision path with our planet.



The doomsday prediction drew enough media attention that Nasa was forced to publicly refute the claims.



Now, conspiracy theorists are claiming Nibiru will generate a devastating series of earthquakes on November 19 that will annihilate all life on Earth.

