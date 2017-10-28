How Much Further Can I Drive After My fuel Warning Light Comes On?

Related Stories Many drivers will have seen their red fuel light flash on and carried on to their destination without stopping to fill-up at least once.



But some seem to be pushing it a little too far - with some being responsible for a spate of traffic jams in Derbyshire in recent weeks.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.