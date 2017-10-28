World champions: England Beat Spain 5-2 to WIN the Under-17 World Cup but there'll be no champagne

Related Stories England has won the Under-17 World Cup after beating Spain 5-2 in a spectacular comeback from being two goals down in the first half an hour.



The youngsters lifted the trophy for the first time ever amid scenes of jubilation at the tournament in India with an explosion of joy as the final whistle sounded.



But there will be no popping of champagne corks tonight because the whole team is too young to drink - and several are due back in school next week.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.