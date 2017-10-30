Catalonia's President Flees To Brussels After Belgium Offered Him Asylum 

Related Stories Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont fled to Brussels on Monday as his separatist movement collapsed and Spain's top prosecutor called for him to be charged with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.



Mr Puigdemont had vowed to defy Madrid by turning up to work despite threats of arrest and even uploaded a picture of the presidential palace roof to Instagram, but never appeared.



Belgian authorities had suggested that the ousted president could be granted asylum if he faced the threat of arrest in his home country, but it is not yet clear if they have done so.

