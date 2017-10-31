Horror In London: Gunmen Dressed In Halloween Costume Open Fire On Revellers

|
Gunmen dressed in Halloween costumes gunned down clubbers at an illegal east London rave leaving a man and woman seriously injured.
Thugs in clown, ghost and ghoul masks unleashed a hail of bullets, hitting a 41-year-old man in his leg and a woman, in her twenties, in the chest, at the Money Move party in Leyton, east London.
A gang of three men were responsible for the attack inside and outside the makeshift club, with shocking witness footage showing one man return fire with a handgun.
