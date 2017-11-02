Gay Lions?

Related Stories This is the remarkable moment a wildlife photographer managed to capture a romantic encounter between two male lions.



The two lions were seen sneaking off into the bushes in Kenya's Masai Mara for some privacy, before engaging in affectionate love-making.



Unlike what can often be a violent end to mating between a male and a female lion, this pair were seen nuzzling each other post-mount.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.