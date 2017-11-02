India Man Wakes Up To Crocodile Shock

Related Stories A man in a remote tribal village in the eastern Indian state of Orissa woke up to find an unexpected guest in his courtyard - a 4m (12ft) long crocodile.



Dasharath Madkami said he found the animal when a strange sound woke him up at around 03:00 local time (21:30 GMT).