India Man Wakes Up To Crocodile Shock
 
02-Nov-2017  
A man in a remote tribal village in the eastern Indian state of Orissa woke up to find an unexpected guest in his courtyard - a 4m (12ft) long crocodile.

Dasharath Madkami said he found the animal when a strange sound woke him up at around 03:00 local time (21:30 GMT).
 
 
Source: BBC
 
 

