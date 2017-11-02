 

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Still Not Divorced
 
02-Nov-2017  
Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife, Maria Shriver, filed for divorce more than 6 years ago, but guess what -- they're still not divorced.

Harvey interviewed Arnold for "OBJECTified" and raised the issue of divorce. Maria filed on July 1, 2011, several months after the story broke that Arnold had fathered a baby with the couple's housekeeper.
 
 

Source: TMZ
 
 

