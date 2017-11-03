Wedding: Osama bin Laden's Son And 'Successor' Seen As An Adult For The First Time

Related Stories Osama bin Laden's son and heir to al Qaeda - dubbed the 'Crown Prince of Terror' - has been seen as an adult for the first time in newly released footage.



The video, which shows Hamza bin Laden at his wedding, has been released by the CIA as part of a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the terror group leader at his compound in Pakistan.



Until now, the public has only seen childhood photos of Hamza, which have been used as propaganda tools by al Qaeda. It's believed the militants have not released pictures of him as an adult for his own safety.