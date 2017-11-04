Mexico Fuel Theft Boss Killed During Plastic Surgery

Related Stories A gang leader in Mexico has been killed while undergoing plastic surgery to diguise his identity by changing his face and erasing his fingerprints.



Officials said gunmen burst into the clinic in the city of Puebla and killed Jesus Martin, known as El Kalimba, while he was on the operating table.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.