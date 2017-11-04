Gay Lions 'Must Have Been Influenced By Homosexual Men - They 'Need Counselling'

Related Stories Images of a romantic encounter between two male lions in Kenya's Masai Mara has upset the country's 'moral police' who has blamed gay men visiting the national park for 'influencing' the animals' behaviour.



Dr Ezekiel Mutua, who is responsible for TV and film censorship in Kenya, has called for the two lions in question to be caught and kept in isolation until scientists can 'determine how they acquired homosexual behaviour'.



Despite the fact that homosexuality among lions has been observed for decades, Dr Mutua is convinced that the lions would either have spotted gay men having sex in front of them, or been possessed by demons.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.